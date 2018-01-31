NTF President Sues For Periodic Tournaments

The President of Nigeria Tennis Federation (NTF), Ifedayo Akindoju, last Monday said the introduction of periodic tournaments in Nigeria was key to improving professionalism and expertise in tennis game.

Akindoju told newsmen in Abuja that many of Nigeria’s tennis players lacked adequate exposure due to the absence of tournaments.

He said that only steady practices and competitions could motivate and develop individual talents in tennis as it was done in other climes.

“Rafael Nadal, like any other high-flying tennis player, trained for a minimum of four hours per day just to be where he is today.

“The secrets of success in tennis are interest, hard work, dedication and, above all, finance. Once we get these pathways right, we shall be there,’’ Akindoju said.

The tennis federation president, who restated the call for sponsorship, said tennis should not be seen as a part-time job.

He explained that the game should be seen and played as a full-time job in order to achieve the required result.

Akindoju said the federation was bent on elevating the sport to the level of international best practices, even though he regretted that finance was the federation’s major challenge.