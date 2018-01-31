Lecturers Want Overhaul Of Microfinance Sector

Against the backdrop of budget allocation by the Rivers State Government to the State Microfinance Agency (RIMA), experts have called for overhaul of the sector.

The state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike had while presenting the 2018 budget estimates to the Assembly, announced, N1 billion to fund the agency.

Reacting to the development, some lecturers at the Rivers State University said the agency had to change its strategy if it must achieve its goals in empowering small scale businesses.

Senior lecturer in the Banking and Finance Department of the university, Prof. Ayodele Momodu, while commending the plans to empower small scale businesses, noted that microfinance could be very useful in driving the economy of the state.

Momodu, however, pointed out that microfinance should be allowed to run independently and function as a commercial business.

The lecturer opined that RIMA must also change its philosophy by ensuring that beneficiaries of its loan scheme were monitored to pay back so the funds could circulate to others.

“They must identify the small businesses that need these loans “ Momodu said, “and they must monitor them so that they can recoup the money. Many of the small businesses don’t keep records, so it’s the duty of the agency to help them keep records”.

Momodu who is an economist, maintained that there should be daily monitoring of loan beneficiaries, “and they must adopt the Esusu model because when you help the garri seller, it will spill over to the person who is producing it”.

On his part, Head of Department of Accountancy in the State University, Dr Loveday Nwanyanwu reasoned that N1 billion allocated to microfinance was not sufficient .

Nwanyanwu stated that there were many small scale businesses in the state that need to be funded so as to drive employment and productivity in the state.

The accountancy expert submitted that the loan should be made available to only businesses that are effective and operating, as he urged the agency to avoid the pitfall of granting loans to none existing businesses.