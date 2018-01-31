The Nasarawa State Police Command yesterday confirmed the killing of seven persons in a night on Kadarko, a village in Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.
According to Mr Kennedy Idirisu, its Public Relations Officer, the victims were killed by gunmen that invaded the village on Monday.
He described the incident as “saddening”, saying that a special police team, led by a senior officer, had been deployed to the area to forestall a recurrence.
Reports say that Kadarko village had come under severe attacks lately, with cattle rustlers killing 73 cows on Sunday.
Two herdsmen were reported missing after the rustlers’ invasion.
The Commissioner of Police in Nasarawa, Alhaji Ahmed Bello,visited the village on Sunday and assured the herders that investigation had commenced toward apprehending the rustlers.
Gunmen Kill Seven In Nasarawa
