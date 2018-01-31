Group Wants FG To End Nationwide Violence

A Port Harcourt-based non-government organisation, Advocacy for Peace, Social Justice and Good Governance has called on the Federal Government to step up security around the country to end the wanton loss of lives and property.

The President of the group, John Clement , who stated this while speaking with The Tide in Port Harcourt last Monday expressed regrets with the spate violence in recent times and noted that it had been unprecedented.

Clement charged the Federal Governemnt to do more in the area of security.

He warned that if the Federal Government failed to act quickly, the situation would go out of hand and pointed out that “the time to do something is now”.

According to him, there is Boko Haram, in the North East, Biafara in the South-East, militancy and cultism in the South-South. We must all join hands to ensure that our country does not disintegrate.

He said everybody needed to work toward achieving lasting peace in the country.

Clement noted that no meaningful development would be achieved in the face of festering violence.

He urged the Federal Government to check the alleged killings by herdsmen.

Clement explained that Nigeria had been vilified because of the wanton killings.

He remarked that Nigeria must show itself as the giant of Africa, which it claims to be .

He, however, commended the Army and Department of State Services for tracking down cultists on the wanted list in Rivers State.

Chidi Enyie