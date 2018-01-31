DPR Debunks Existence Of 2,000 Illegal Filling Stations

Abuja Zonal Controller of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Mr Abba Misau has challenged the claim that there are over 2,000 illegal filling stations operating across the country.

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) had on January 14, advocated immediate demolition of over 2,000 identified illegal filling stations operating across the country, to check the persistent scarcity of petroleum products.

The Chairman of Board of Trustees of IPMAN, Alhaji Aminu Abdulkadir gave the suggestion when he fielded questions from State House correspondents in Abuja.

Abdulkadir, who was one of the participants at the meeting of critical stakeholders in the nation’s oil sector, said the demolition of the retail outlets had become necessary to ensure availability of the products.

The meeting, which was presided over by the Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari, was convened by the presidency to find lasting solutions to problems of petroleum scarcity and diversion of the commodity in the country.

He said the exercise, if carried out by the Federal Government, would also serve as deterrent to those who might want to frustrate Federal Government’s efforts towards ensuring stability and sanity in the oil sector.

“But what is true is that there are people who are not licensed marketers, who have access to these products and they are doing what they like best because they want to profiteer from it, thereby constituting these problems for government, marketers and Nigerians at large.

“And these over 2,000 unlicensed marketers are neither IPMAN nor DAPMAN members.

Reacting, the zonal controller said the IPMAN’s claim was untrue.

He queried how IPMAN was able to cumulate he figure, saying “how did IPMAN come about the figure? They should give us the list.

“If IPMAN has the list of the 2,000 filling stations they should give it to us, we will act on it and go after the stations. That is our job.’’

He explained that the DPR was on the prowl daily to arrest erring stations.

“As we speak, our men are outside, scouting for such stations. It is the fuel scarcity that revealed some of them, if there was no scarcity, people would not volunteer such information.

“As a result of the scarcity, we were able to get information on some of the stations ripping off Nigerians and the cases have been reported.

The Tide source reports that Customs gave 250 jerry cans of petrol to the Nigerian Army (9 Brigade), 200 to Nigeria Police Force, 100 each to Nigerian Prisons and Federal Road Safety Corp.

According to him, 50 jerry cans each were distributed to DSS, Customs Training Centre, Fire Service, Customs Compliance Team, Immigration and Customs Information Unit (CIU).

F.O.U. received 400, while 780 jerry cans were auctioned to the general public.