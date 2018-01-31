Customs Distributes Seized Petrol To Agencies

The Federal Operations Unit (F.O.U.) Zone ‘A’ of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has distributed 2,150 jerry cans of petrol intercepted to some sister agencies and auctioned some to the general public.

The Area Controller (CAC) of the command, Comptroller Mohammed Garba, said this in Lagos on Monday while distributing the fuel to some sister agencies and the general public.

Garba said that the fuel was intercepted by men of the service in collaboration with some sister agencies – the Nigeria Police and others along a creek in Seme area, near Badagry.

He said that each of the 25kg jerry can of petrol was auctioned at N2,000 to the general public.

The controller said that the proceeds would be transferred to Federal Government’s Treasury Account.

“The Comptroller-General of Customs, Retired Col. Hameed Ali, has directed us to distribute some of the fuel to sister agencies such as the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police Force, Fire Service, Federal Road Safety, Immigration, Department of State Service and general public.

“The comptroller-general said the smugglers might want to create trouble while the auction would be on at Seme; that is why he directed F.O.U. to distribute the fuel at Ikeja, Lagos.

“`Recently, there was scarcity of fuel and this was why we broaden our efforts to intensify our collaboration with sister agencies and intercepted the product.

“From Customs end, be it by road or water, we will intensify our efforts and intercept smuggled products until we end the smuggling business,’’ Garba said.

Reports that Customs gave 250 jerry cans of petrol to the Nigerian Army (9 Brigade), 200 to Nigeria Police Force, 100 each to Nigerian Prisons and Federal Road Safety Corp.

According to him, 50 jerry cans each were distributed to DSS, Customs Training Centre, Fire Service, Customs Compliance Team, Immigration and Customs Information Unit (CIU).