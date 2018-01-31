C’River SUBEB To Spend N17m On Promotion Arrears

One hundred and seventy million naira is to be spent on monthly basis for the implementation of 2009/ 2016 promotion arrears for teachers in Cross River State under the State Universal Basic Education (SUBEB).

The Executive Chairman for the State Universal Basic Education, Dr. Stephen Odey disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the giant strides made by the board since the Prof. Ben Ayade led-administration came on board in 2015.

Odey appealed to those waiting to benefit from the implementation of the 2009/2016 teachers promotion arrears to be patient, as the board remained determined to commence payment to beneficiaries once fund were released from the coffers of the Cross River State government to the board for onward payment. According to him, because Governor Ben Ayade is a lover of education he is out to ensure that he does whatever that is necessary for the sustainability of education in the state

He said that it was on the basis of such premise that the Governor released the counterpart funds of 2012-2015 to the board a development he said had helped in the execution of several projects across the three senatorial districts of the state.

“I can assure you that in every Local Government, we’ve done a lot of infrastructural development ranging from provision of plastic chairs, furniture, tables, sporting activities, supply of computers with solar energy to power them”.

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar