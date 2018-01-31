Court Remands Three For Armed Robbery

An Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court, last Monday ordered the remand of three men in Ilesa Prison, accused of armed robbery and possession of dangerous weapons.

The defendants Ayodele Jonathan, 26, Adelowo Tosin , 27, and Olalere Tunde, 17, are facing a two- count charge of robbery and possession of dangerous weapons.

The Magistrate, Mrs Fatima Sodamade, ordered the defendants to be remanded in prison due to the magnitude of the offence.

The prosecutor, Insp. Fagboyinbo Abiodun, had told the court that the defendants committed the offence on January 20, at 11:00 p.m. at Igbonna area, Osogbo.

Abiodun said that the defendants, armed with cutlasses and other dangerous weapons, robbed one Kamarudeen Toheeb of his Tecno L8 cell phone, and N5, 000.

The offence contravened Sections 6(b) and punishable under Section 1(1) and Section 1(2) (a) (b) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act Cap R11 Vol.14, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The plea of the defendants was not taken by the court.

Sodamade, however, adjourned the case until March 5 for mention.