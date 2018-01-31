Court Grants Two N.4m Bail Over Stealing

Two men, Kayode Ogunleye and Ekunsimi Ajayi, who allegedly stole a laptop and a cell phone worth N140,000 were last Monday, in Lagos granted a N200,000 bail each.

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, whihc gave the ruling, ordered the accused to provide two sureties each as part of their bail conditions.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs B.O. Osunsanmi said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government (LASG).

She adjourned the case until February19 for mention

The accused, Ogunleye, 26, and Ajayi, 20, who both reside at New Garage area of Gbagada, Lagos State, are facing a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy and burglary.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Simeon Inhonwa, told the court that the accused committed the offences on December 27, 2017 at Oworonsoki area of Lagos State.

He alleged that the duo, broke into the apartment of the complainant, Mujidat Agoro, and stole a laptop and a cell phone.

Inhonwa said that the accused gained access into the apartment of the complainant when she was at work.

“They used a pair of pliers and a sharp metal object to open the door.

“The accused were caught by some of the complainant’s co-tenants who saw them while coming out of her apartment,” he said.

Inhonwa said that the complainant reported the case to the police who then arrested the accused for questioning.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 287, 309 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Tide reports that Section307 prescribes a seven-year imprisonment for burglary while Section 287 stipulates three-year jail term for stealing.