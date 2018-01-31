Cleric Tasks Leaders On Service

Persons in positions of authority have been urged to regard themselves as servants of the people, and work effortlessly to serve humanity.

The General Overseer, Charismatic Renewal Ministry, Pastor Cosmas Ilechukwu said this in a sermon at the thanksgiving service by the Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, at the Woji branch of the church in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

Ilechukwu said that power is given by God for the good of the people, stressing that those who have been selected by God to serve humanity should see themselves as stewards of the people.

The clergyman also warned against using power to intimidate perceived enemies, stressing that those who indulge in such act will incur the wrath of God.

Ikechukwu also charged Nsirim to see his elevation to the post of a permanent secretary in the state government’s service as an opportunity to impact positively on the society.

Also speaking, the state Overseer, Charismatic Renewal Ministry, Rivers State 1, Pastor Bon Achumba said that everyone who looked up to God would find answer to his or her problem.

Achumba also called on the people not to give up on their problems but continue to remain diligent by putting their hope on God.

Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim says his appointment has brought pride to the Charismatic Renewal Ministry.

Speaking during the thanksgiving service, Nsirim also commended Governor Nyesom Wike for giving him the opportunity to serve the state as a permanent secretary, and stressed the need for people to give their support to the governor.

He also said that events within the past few years have shown that people must put their trust in God and wait on Him alone.

The service was attended by the Head of Service, Barrister Rufus Godwins, permanent secretaries, heads of state-owned media organisations, amongst others.