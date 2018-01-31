CHAN: S’ Eagles Eye 2018 Final Spot …Tackle Sudan,Today

Nigeria will be banking on their fine form at the 2018 CAF African Nations Championship tournament as they meet Sudan in the second semi-finals today.

The Super Eagles started on a low at the tournament, but are hitting the top gear at the right time as the tournament reached the knockout stages.

Coach Salisu Yusuf’s men started their Group C assignments with a 0-0 draw against Rwanda, but went on to beat Libya 1-0 and demolished Equatorial Guinea 3-1.

Heading to the Last Eight, they secured a crucial 2-1 win over the brave Palancas Negras of Angola on Sunday.

Looking at the Falcons of Jediane, the North Africans have also had a wonderful run in the continental showpiece so far.

They defeated the Syli Nationale of Guinea in Group A, lost to hosts Morocco, but bounced back with a 1-0 win over Mauritania to finish as number two in the group.

In their quarter-final campaign, they met favourites Zambia and they handed the Chipolopolo a 1-0 defeat to book a spot in the Last Four.

Sudan and Nigeria have met 13 times, the Eagles enjoy an advantage of seven wins, four draws and have lost twice to the Falcons.

However, with a spot in the final up for grabs, the encounter could go either way and history will not count at the Stade de Marrakech.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles being tipped to go all the way to the title at the championship must find a way to lift themselves from the lethargic performance that characterised their performance earlier in Morocco.

However, striker Anthony Okpotu and Skipper Ikechukwu Ezenwa have proved vital for Coach Salisu Yusuf. He must try and rally his troops to be razor sharp and ready to take chances as they present themselves.

Sudan may have been on the receiving end in the previous’ encounters with Nigeria but their performance in knocking out Zambia in the quarter is a timely warning for coach Yusuf and his team.

However, Solomon Kwambe gives Salisu Yusuf’s men every chance of winning the African Nations Championship after seeing off the Palancas Negras on Sunday

Solomon Kwambe is optimistic that Nigeria can emerge as champions of the 2018 African Nations Champions after qualifying for the semi-finals.

Gabriel Okechukwu’s extra-time winner handed the Super Eagles a place in the last four after Anthony Okpotu had levelled Vladimiro Felix’s opener at the death.

This is the second time Nigeria will be reaching this stage – when they were beaten by Ghana on penalties in South Africa 2014 before picking up a third-place medal.

And the defender who featured in the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup insists the team arefavourites to lift the coveted trophy after surviving Angola scare.