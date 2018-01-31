‘Ban On Rallies, Procession Still In Force In Kaduna’

The Kaduna State Police Command says the ban on all forms of procession and rallies in the state is still in force.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, ASP Muktar Aliyu said this in a statement made available newsmen in Kaduna yesterday.

Aliyu warned that any deliberate act to violate the ban and cause breakdown of law and order would be met with full weight of the law.

“The command wishes to remind the general public that the ban on all forms of rallies, procession is still in force.

“Persons with intent to disrupt the peace of the state are warned to desist from the act.

“As the command in collaboration with relevant security agencies is adequately prepared to deal with such attempts in accordance with the law,” he said

The Spokesman said law abiding citizens are free to go about their lawful business without fear or hindrance as adequate security measures had been put in place to guarantee their security and safety.

Aliyu appealed to the public to offer useful information, be security conscious and report any suspicious activities to the nearest security agency.