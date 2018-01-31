Agric Initiative Boss Commends Katsina

The Chairman, Technical Committee on Songhai Agricultural Initiative in Katsina State, Dr Ahmed Ingawa has commended the Katsina State Government for the prompt release of funds for the project.

Ingawa gave the commendation in an interview with The Tide source in Ingawa, Katsina State, yesterday.

He said that the state government had released N103 million out of the N450 million earmarked to finance the project in the 2018 budget.

He said that with the prompt release of funds, the committee had trained 60 indigent youths on skills such as fabrication of farm machinery, juice production, bread and biscuit making and production of bottled water.

He said that they also received training on crop, livestock, fishery and poultry production.

“We placed them on monthly allowance of N10,000 each. They were trained for six months at Porto-Novo, Benin Republic, last year.”

He said his committee had also established a Songhai Training Centre in Dutsin-Ma local government area to continue the training of the unemployed youths on various skills.

The chairman said that his office was considering the possibility of establishing additional centres across the three senatorial zones, to expand the scope as well as increase access to training.

He lauded Governor Aminu Masari for promoting agriculture through timely provision of fertilizer and the revival of irrigation farming.

According to him, the Masari government is committing N400 million to the rehabilitation of Dabiram Water Dam in Daura local government area.

He said that the agricultural initiatives of the state government were in consonance with the Federal Government’s drive towards diversifying the nation’s economy.

Ingawa, therefore, urged the people to support the Masari administration to achieve socio-economic development of the state.