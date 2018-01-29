We’re Committed To Youth Dev, Empowerment, RVHA Assures

The River State House of Assembly has assured that it is committed to generating employment and developing the capacities of the youth in the state.

The Chairman, House Committee on Commerce and Industry, Hon Enemi George gave this assurance while responding to claims by the Executive Director of a non-governmental organisation, Social Action, Ken Henshaw that the N6billion budgetary allocation to employment generation was insufficient.

“As an assembly, we are very committed to this concern, and we will not rest until they are catered for.

“If there is anyone that should be concerned about employment, I and my colleagues should be”, he added.

Enemi, who noted that no business can thrive in an atmosphere of insecurity, also assured that the Rivers State Government was determined to create a robust security infrastructure that would create an atmosphere for investors to come in and create employment for youth in the state.

Earlier, some civil society groups had called for an increase in the budgetary allocation for youth development and employment generation in the 2018 budget.

They gave this advice as they monitored the 2018 appropriation defence at the Rivers State House of Assembly Complex. Henshaw, who led other civil society groups to monitor the process, said the N6 billion allocated to employment generation was insufficient. He said “I do not think that N6billion can respond to the problem of employment generation. What we see is an increase in budgetary allocation for security: N15billion in 2016, N16billion in 2017, and N22billion in 2018, that is a total of N52billion in three years. “I think that if some of that money can be spent generating employment for the youth, it would go a long way in curbing insecurity in the state”, he argued. Other civil society groups that monitored the process include United Action for Democracy, Rivers State Civil Society Organisations, Citizens Voice Initiative, and the Integrity Group.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana