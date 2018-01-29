U-20 World Cup: Falconets Land In France …Thrash South Africa 6-0

Nigeria’s U-20 female team, the Falconets, at the weekend in Benin qualified for the Female World Cup in France after a six-goal victory over Basetsana, their South African counterpart.

Tidesports source reports that the Falconets, who won 2-0 in the first leg a fortnight ago in South Africa, qualified on an eight-goal aggregate.

The return leg played at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin saw the Nigerian team scoring five goals in the first half of the game.

The Besetsana were hardly a match for their Nigerian opponent who clearly dominated proceedings right from the blast of the whistle.

The Nigerian goal keeper, who was virtually on holiday, only had a feel of the ball twice all through the first half of the match.

A brace each by Monday Gift (5th and 39th minute), Ajibade Rasheedat (21st and 32nd minute) and Imo Anam (26th and 73rd minute) ensured Falconets’ comfortable win in Benin.

The South Africans became more aggressive and even came close to scoring in the early minutes of the second half but were denied the opportunity by the Nigerian keeper, Annadozie Chiamaka.

Nigeria’s Monday Gift got a red card and also sustained an injury at the same time following a goal-mouth scramble in South Africa’s vital area.

The Falconets had defeated the Tanzanian and Moroccan teams enroute to qualifying for the World Cup.

Tidesports also reports that the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, the ninth edition, will hold between August 5 and August 24 in France.