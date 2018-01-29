SWAN President Mourns Sports Administrator

The President of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Honour Sirawoo has described the death of a sports administrator, Deji Tinubu as “shocking and devastating.”

Sirawoo, who stated this after hearing the sad news, recalled how only recently, the deceased and himself spoke at length on how to reposition sports in Nigeria and the importance of sportswriters to the promotion of the industry.

According to him, both of them sat together in Accra during the CAF/Aiteo African Footballer of the Year award and we spoke at length on a wide range of issues in the sports sector. He spoke passionately as a good administrator and was emphatic that sportswriters have a huge role to play if Nigeria is to do well in sports.

“The news of his demise hit me like a blow. Nigeria has indeed lost a passionate lover of sports, SWAN has lost an ambassador, I have lost a confidant, an administrator and mentor to many people. You may disagree with him but he speaks with conviction and determination.

“My sympathy goes to his family, the Lagos State chapter of SWAN, the government and people of Lagos State, Lagos State Football Association and lovers of sports who came across him. He made an indelible mark as the chairman of Lagos State Sports Commission and contributions to the overall development of sports in Nigeria,” Sirawoo said.