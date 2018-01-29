Sunday Horror As Road Accidents Claim 10

No fewer than 10 people lost their lives in fatal road accidents that occurred in Ijebu Ode/Ore Expressway at Agodogun area of Odigbo Local Government and at Ibaka Market in Akungba Akoko in Akoko-South West Local Government Area of Ondo State on Sunday.

According to eyewitnesses, the Ijebu Ode/Ore Expressway crash happened following a head-on collision of the two vehicles involved in the accident.

But the Federal Road Safety Corps said the accident happened at about 1.40pm and involved a black Mercedes Benz jeep with registration number EPE 144 EW and a blue Toyota Carina car with number plate KTP 580 RG.

The Ondo State Sector Commander of the corps, Mr. Vincent Jack said seven people were involved in the accident, saying six died while one was injured.

The commander said the accident was caused by over-speeding on the parts of the drivers of the vehicles involved.

On the Akungba market accident, Jack said four people died, while two were injured.

An eyewitness narrated that a truck with registration number LSD 509 XM had a brake failure and the driver lost control of the vehicle and ranmmed into a road side market in the town.

The FRSC boss said, “The remains of the deceased have been deposited at the morgue of the State Specialist Hospital in Ikare Akoko, while the injured were also taken to the same hospital for treatment.”

He urged motorists to always avoid over-speeding and to also be mindful of the rules and regulations of the traffic.

Meanwhile, gunmen suspected to be armed robbers in the early hours of Sunday whisked away the driver of the chairman of Takum, LGA, Shiban Tikari, who was later released.

Emmanuel Bello, a Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to Governor Darius Ishaku, told our correspondent that the attack happened when the council chairman was going to Donga for a thanksgiving service.

Bello, who said the chairman was driving in another car with his Donga counterpart in a convoy when the incident occurred along Takum-Chanchanji-Wukari road, called for reinforcement of the Joint Benue/Taraba military task force to help check the level of insecurity in the area.

But the Taraba State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP. David Misal who confirmed the incident, said it was a robbery attack and that the council chairman was not personally involved, but his personal car was snatched by the robbers.

On the attack in Wukari, the Police image maker said he was yet to be briefed by the Divisional Police Officer, in charge of the area.