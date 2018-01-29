S’Court Verdict: Wike Recommits To Service

As Rivers people celebrate the second anniversary of the Supreme Court judgement validating the election of Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, the governor has re-dedicated his service to the people, assuring that he will never disappoint them.

Wike said that the average reasonable Rivers man or woman knows that he has performed creditably since winning the governorship election.

In an interview with journalists after projects inspection, last Saturday, the governor thanked God that the mandate freely given to him by the people was validated by the Supreme Court.

He said: “We give God the glory; we give God all the honour because January 27, 2016, was when the Supreme Court gave us the nod as people who were duly elected with the electorate’s mandate.

“We also commend the Supreme Court which has shown commitment to being the last hope of not only the common man, but everybody”.

The governor thanked Rivers people for their continuous support for his administration, saying that he will continue to use their mandate to develop the state.

He said: “I am quite impressed by the kind of support we are getting from everywhere. We will not renege on our promises, we will not disappoint them. All we need is their prayer.”

The governor directed contractors handling rehabilitation of the Court of Appeal Complex, National Industrial Court, Produce House, Mother and Child Hospital and the cinema and restaurant complex at the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park, to ensure the completion of the projects by May, 2018.

Wike expressed satisfaction with the pace of work at the different project sites, stressing that the administration will sustain the funding of all the projects.

Also speaking, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Emmanuel Aguma (SAN) assured that all the justice sector projects will be delivered on schedule.