Rivers NLC Sues For Govt, Pensioners’ Dialogue

The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Rivers State chapter, has called on the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) to amicably dialogue with the state government on payment of their outstanding arrears.

Speaking to The Tide at the weekend in Port Harcourt, the state chairperson of the congress, Comrade Beatrice Itubo said that there was the need for a synergy between the relevant ministries and the leadership of the NUP in the state, rather than issuing threats of unnecessary industrial action.

Itubo stressed that the dialogue would avert any crisis between the government and the union, even as the state government gives priority attention to the workers’ welfare issues.

She added that the state governor was labour- friendly and therefore could not allow the pensioners who have meritoriously served the state in various capacities during their service years suffer or go through hardship.

The NLC boss urged the union leaders to cooperate with the state government in its determined efforts to address the challenges being faced by the workers, especially in the areas of the implementation of their promotion and sundry labour issues.

She called on the workers to continue to support the state government’s policies, programmes and activities towards achieving the desired goals for the overall peace and progress of the state.

Itubo urged the various affiliate unions of the congress to remain calm and loyal to constituted authorities without taking the law into their hands that might lead to breach of the harmonious industrial peace between the state and the organised labour.

The NLC chairperson called for accelerated action by the Presidential Committee on the Review of the N56,000 Minimum Wage as proposed by labour, stressing that workers are anxiously awaiting the outcome of the committee’s recommendations.

Philip Okparaji