Resign Now Or Face Humiliation In 2019, Buhari Advised

Rivers State Assistant Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Pali-Alabo Maxwell Fubara has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency resign his position now for peace and development to thrive in Nigeria or face humiliation in next years election..

Speaking with The Tide in Port Harcourt, Thursday in an interview on the state of the nation, Fubara said that the change promised by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the people was yet to be seen, stressing that unless the president deemed it necessary to bow out of the nation’s political scene to pave way for a new breed politicians, he would continually be facing difficulties in leadership. He urged Mr President not to yield to mounting pressures from his allies to come out for re-election in next year’s general polls, warning that the APC government would be disgraced at the elections.

The PDP image-maker pointed out that why Buhari could not bring Nigeria together in unity, peace and development was as a result of incompetence, self centredness, lack of vision and direction.

According to him, “Nigerians who voted Buhari to power in 2015 are yet to feel the pulse of the government in various spheres of the economy. We should not forget in a hurry that the president during his campaign, pledged better and life-tranforming incentives to the people if he was voted to power yet the reverse becomes the case.”

He further appealed to the National Assembly to consider the prayers of Senator Ben Murray Bruce by impeaching President Buhari from office, describing the government as, “democratic disgrace.”

On the score card of the APC, he said unless God intervenes in the present state of Nigeria, 2018 will be rougher and tougher for the people in the area of hunger, poverty, sickness and death before the end of Buhari’s misrule.

He, however urged Nigerians to vote out the APC from the political scene of the country and massively support all the PDP candidates in the 2019 general elections for another four-years of purposeful leadership and development.

Fubara, therefore, advised Rivers electorate to drum more support for Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike saying he has done the people proud both in development and management of the scarce resources.

Bethel Sam Toby