Police Warn Against Jungle Justice In Delta

The Delta State Police Command has warned residents against employing jungle justice on suspected criminals in the state.

The Command’s spokesman, Mr Andrew Aniamaka gave the warning yesterday while confirming the alleged burning of a woman suspected to be a ritualist in Ekete-Inland to newsmen in Warri.

The deceased, whose name could not be identified, was said to have been found with human parts in Ekete-Inland, Udu Local Government Area of the state, last Saturday and was consequently burnt to death by angry mob.

Aniamaka said that the command had always called on the public not to engage in jungle justice but to report all cases to the appropriate authorities.

“There was in fact a case of burning of a suspected ritualist to death.

“The incident occurred at the Delta Steel Company (DSC) Expressway near Ekete-Inland junction in Ovwian.

“The command has always called on the public not to engage in jungle justice but to report all cases to the appropriate authorities,” he said.

According to an eyewitness, the incident occurred at about 3:35 p.m when some residents of the Ekete-Inland wanted to burn the refuse they gathered near the woman’s hut who was earlier believed to be a lunatic.

The eyewitness explained further that one of the residents noticed the suspicious behaviour of the woman, went straight into the hut and discovered human parts and a fresh dead body.

“The alarm he raised attracted other residents and passers-by who descended on the lunatic and end her life through jungle justice to serve as deterrent to others who may be in the same business with her,” the source said.