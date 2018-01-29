Plateau United Maintains Lead, Beats MFM 1-0

Defending champions Plateau United Football Club of Jos last Saturday at the Zaria Road Stadium in Jos defeated visiting MFM FC of Lagos 1-0 in a Match Day 5 fixture.

Tidesports source reports that the victory ensured they remained at the top of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) table, with 12 points, after five matches played.

Akwa United, with one game in hand are second with nine points.

The goal which gave the NPFL reigning champions the three points against last season’s runners-up was scored by Tosin Omoloye in the second minute of the match.

The Jos based club were however wasteful in front of goal and failed to add to the early goal.

The visitors were equally lacklustre and could not capitalise on the hosts’ wastefulness to get a positive result as they squandered many goal scoring chances.

Omoloye, who was voted Man of the Match thanked God for his first goal for Plateau United.

“I am happy that my first goal has given Plateau United three points.

“I will work harder with my team mates to keep improving,” he said.

The Chief Coach of Plateau United, Kennedy Boboye, also said he was happy that his side again got three points after a difficult match.

“What matters is the points. We were wasteful but we got the points”,’ he said.

The Chief Coach of MFM FC, Fidelis Ilechukwu, said the performance of his boys gave him a lot of hope even though they lost the match.

Ilechukwu said that MFM gave a good account of themselves on a difficult ground.

“To play against Plateau United in Jos is not an easy task, but my players did very well,” he said.