Peace Has Returned To Rivers -Wike …Lauds DSS, Army For Killing Waney’s Younger Brother …Assures Partnership With RCCG To Keep State Clean

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike yesterday joined several thousands of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) pastors and members in the state, for this year’s Holy Ghost Rally where the RCCG’s General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye ministered, and prayed for the peace and development of the state.

The Holy Ghost Rally, with the theme: “Let The Fire Fall”, attracted RCCG members from Rivers State and Bayelsa State to the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt, where they praised and worshipped God for his blessings.

The RCCG Mass Choir and Master Nengi Jaja rendered soul-lifting songs that set the stage for the miracle of God.

Addressing the rally, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike stated that Rivers people have benefited from the hosting of the annual Holy Ghost Rally, especially in the area of the return of peace to different communities.

Wike noted that he personally received the miracle of the validation of his election by the Supreme Court, and traced his miracle to the 24th of January, 2016, when he attended the first Holy Ghost Rally where the RCCG’s General Overseer gave a word of knowledge.

He said: “On 27th January, 2016, few days after, the prophecy by the General Overseer of RCCG on our election was validated by the Supreme Court. Let me say again that God has blessed us through the RCCG Holy Ghost Rally.

“I want to reiterate that Rivers State is a Christian state. We shall continue to partner with the church, especially the RCCG”.

The governor noted that the prayers of Pastor Enoch Adeboye have helped to create a peaceful environment in Rivers State for the development of the state.

He stated that his administration will not disappoint the church as it will continue to put the people first.

Wike declared that the state government will partner with RCCG Region 5 for their environmental sanitation programme tagged “Pick that trash, don’t add to it”.

In his sermon, the General Overseer of RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye said as a result of the rally, those forgotten will be remembered by God.

Adeboye prayed for the Rivers State Government, the people of Rivers State and Nigeria.

The cleric urged Nigerians to pray to God for the forgiveness of their sins which will open the gates of Heaven.

Also speaking, Pastor-in-Charge of RCCG Region 5, Pastor Belimina Obunge stated that the church has embarked on a number of corporate social responsibility projects in the areas of health, education and treatment/rehabilitation of drug addicts.

The Holy Ghost Rally witnessed the dedication of environmental programme titled, “Pick that trash, don’t add to it” by Pastor Adeboye.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has commended the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigerian Army for the joint operation that led to the killing of Oluchi Igwedibia alias Obata Osu, younger brother of late Don Waney.

The younger brother of late Don Waney, who was amongst the 32 cultists declared wanted by the State Security Council, was killed at Sabo Iyakpe, Etsako West in Edo State, yesterday, following accurate DSS intelligence.

The late Oluchi Igwedibia alias Obata Osu played a prominent role in the New Year Day killings by the Don Waney gang in Omoku, headquarters of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of the state.

Wike declared that none of those declared wanted by the Rivers State Security Council will go free, saying that they will all be brought to justice.

The governor further declared that the N20million bounty placed for credible information that will lead to the arrest of the wanted cultists was still in place.

He stated that all those who participated in the New Year Day mayhem in Omoku and any other security infraction in the state will be traced and brought to justice.

Wike stated that the state government will continue to work with security agencies and other stakeholders to ensure that Rivers State remains safe and secure for residents and investors.