Nigeria’s Traditional Rulers’ Confab Holds In PH

The National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria says it is set to hold its conference in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

The conference, with the theme: “Community Policing as a Catalyst to Crime Prevention in Nigeria”, is scheduled to hold tomorrow, at the Hotel Presidential, Port Harcourt

The Chairman, Coordinating Committee for the Council and the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar while addressing newsmen in Port Harcourt, yesterday, said the conference would deliberate on key national issues.

He said the council, which is an umbrella body for all recognised traditional rulers in the country, uses the platform to strength the bond of unity among the various ethnic groups in the country.

The Etsu Nupe explained that the Port Harcourt conference would afford members the opportunity to deliberate on the security situation in Nigeria, especially the case of farmers/herdsmen conflicts and kidnappings.

The coordinating chairman noted that the council does not discriminate against anybody but works for the oneness and unity of the country, while supporting any government in power with advice that would move the nation forward.

He thanked the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for accepting to host the South-South zonal conference of the body, adding that a communiqué was expected to be issued at the end of the conference.

On what the traditional rulers were doing in their various domains concerning herdsmen attacks on farmers and other innocent Nigerians, Abubakar said they had been settling disputes arising from farmers/herdsmen conflicts but regretted that the magnitude had assumed greater dimension, hence, the theme of the conference.

The Rivers State Chairman of the Traditional Rulers’ Council and the Amanyanabo of Opobo, King Dandeson Douglas Jaja is the chairman of the Local Organizing Committee.