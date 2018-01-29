New Dean’s Appointment Excites RSU’s Law Students

Law students at the Rivers State University (RSU) have expressed satisfaction over the emergence of Prof. Ovonda V. C Okene as the new dean of the faculty.

Speaking with newsmen in Port Harcourt at the weekend, Mr Emperor Nnaoma said that the development was a step in the right direction.

Nnaoma said that Okene was a legal icon that could turn things around for the interest of all regardless of their background.

He recalled how the new Dean smoothen their paths during their formative era in the university.

Describing him as an astute administrator, he expressed the hope that law students, especially those in final year would ride on eagles wing.

The law student who doubles as a comedian, maintained that with the presence of OVC, all bottle-necks associated with administration were over.

Though he did not rule out challenges in any area of life, he noted that the erudite professor has enough leadership acumen that could arise in connection with his job.

He also called on the students to be supportive of the Okene-led law faculty to enable them benefit maximally from the system.

Another student, Amadi Wali, who was joyous of the situation appealed to the Dean to see his appointment as a call to service.

According to him, such position was a better platform to prepare one for better positions ahead, that the need to add colour to the system.

Others who also spoke sued for an open door policy that would catapult the faculty to the next level.

The Tide gathered that the new Dean, faculty of law, had served in similar capacity sometime in the past.