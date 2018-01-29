MFM’s Player Rues Missing CHAN

MFM FC and Nigeria midfielder, Chukwuka Onuwa has revealed that missing the 2018 CAF African Nations Championship tournament was a major blow.

Onuwa was speaking on Thursday and said that the heartbreak has spurred him to add more flair to his game.

Furthermore, he said that his dream was to don the colours of the national team one day.

Although he revealed the setback of missing the final contingent to Morocco hurt, he said it encourages him to do more.

“Missing out in the CHAN list hurts but I am encouraged to do more and add value to my game this season. It has only encouraged me to lift my game,” he told Tidesports source.

“I am more positive because I will be playing in the continent and that will give me more exposure and confidence.

“My team MFM is a team to watch out for in the continent though we are not there yet in terms of preparation but we will get better.

“I am also missing the link of Stephen Odey because the chain has been broken for now, but I am hopeful that I will also blend with other players to create the needed goals”, he said.

Coach Salisu Ysuf will lead Nigeria against Angola in a 2018 CHAN quarterfinal clash at the Stade Ibn Batouta in Tangier on Sunday.