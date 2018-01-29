Lawmaker Tasks INEC On 2019 Polls

A Lagos lawmaker, Prince Adebisi Yusuff last Saturday, advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be ready to face new challenges in 2019 general elections and address them accordingly.

Yusuff, representing Alimosho Constituency I in the Lagos State House of Assembly, gave the advice in an interview with the newsmen in Lagos.

According to him, INEC needs to foresee possible areas politicians may want to scuttle the process to prevent the exercise from being free and fair.

“Efforts should be made to make the elections free and fair. INEC has to be very smart and be ahead of those who may want to cut corners.

“INEC should be fair and be prepared to face new challenges. The elections will be interesting and memorable.

“INEC must take into consideration the security situation now and plan adequately. It is now that INEC has to start not tomorrow.

“About card readers, I don’t think there is an alternative to them, but the card readers must be updated regularly to ensure optimal performance,” he said.

On the multiplication of political parties, the lawmaker said some of the newly registered parties were “dead on arrival” because they could not even produce a local government counsellor.

Yusuff also advised politicians to shun all tendencies to resort to falsehoods, blackmails and backstabs as well as violence as the elections approach.

“Politicians should desist from creating make-believe stories to tarnish the image of their rivals. I want to advise my co-politicians not attack one another.

“We should outgrow campaigns of calumny; focus on developmental issues and what we can offer people if elected.