Lawmaker Donates Books To IUOE

A member representing Port Harcourt II Federal Constituency, in the National Assembly, Hon. (Mrs) Boma Blessing Nsiegbe has donated books and other educational materials worth millions of naira to the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education.

Presenting the materials during a courtesy call on the Vice Chancellor of the University, Hon. Nsiegbe said that the books will help to improve teaching and learning in the special education department of the institution.

She also commended the management for ensuring the full accreditation of the department by the National University Commission (NUC).

The lawmaker said that the accreditation was in line with Governor Wike’s desire to give’s equal educational opportunity to all segments of the society.

Hon. (Mrs) Nsiegbe also commended the management for improving the quality of teaching and learning in the university and pledged to sustain her support to the school.

While receiving the items, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Ozor Mercuri Ndimele commended the lawmaker for the gesture and urged other members of the society to support the school in its bid to improve its standard. Professor Ndimele also said that the university has introduced a postgraduate school while crimes such as cultism has been stamped out in the institution.

He commended Governor Wike for releasing the sum of N200 million for building of classrooms in the university.