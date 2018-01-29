Group Solicits For Gunboats In Andoni

The Andoni Area Traditional Rulers Council (AATRC) has solicited for gunboats at strategic points in the area, sequel to the New Year’s Day cult attack in the kingdom.

The Okaan-Ama Ikuru Town, King Aaron Ikuru made the appeal at a press conference in Port Harcourt, recently.

When such move was supported with police presence at identified flash points, he said that would permanently nip in the bud the issue of cult-related crises.

Ikuru who frowned at the New Year’s Day attack, called on the youths to consider the amnesty progamme offered by the state government.

The monarch, also described as callous the 1st January attack in Unyeada, Ajakajak and Egbormung which he said led to the destruction of lives and property.

The AATRC, pleaded with both government and public-spirited individuals to contribute towards alleviating the plight of the victims of the attack.

He further pointed out that a peace and reconciliation committee was already on ground to handle the issue, while calling on the people to learn how to tackle issues to prevent escalation.

He also commended the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike over his efforts in restoring peace in the area as well as the Care Taker Committee Chairman of the LGA, Mr Isaiah Gogo- Ogute for doing a good job.

The monarch called on cultists operating in the area and the entire state to lay down their arms, as no one could benefit from crises.

He solicited for prayers from all in the state to enable them overcome the crisis in the area.