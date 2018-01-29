Fulani Herdsmen Attack Two Taraba LG Chairmen

The Chairman of Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State, Daniel Adi and his Takum counterpart, Shiban Tikari yesterday escaped death in two separate attacks at different locations in the state.

Adi told newsmen on phone that he came under attack from suspected Fulani herdsmen around Gidin Dorowa town in Wukari council.

According to him, some suspected Fulani herdsmen had, last Saturday evening, killed a Tiv man in his farm at a village close to Gidin Dorowa and that upon receipt of the information, he mobilised his security team to the area.

“On sighting me and the security team which was made up of the police and Civil Defence corps, they opened fire, but the security overpowered them and they took to their heels.

“It was in the course of pursuing them that we apprehended three Fulani men who later confessed that they were called for reinforcement by the Fulani militia that attacked us.

“Those arrested have already been taken to the state Police command in Jalingo for further investigation,” he said.

The council chairman who linked the unprovoked attacks in his domain to the rumour early last week of arms delivery in Jibu, a village in Wukari LGA by a yet-to-be-identified helicopter, called for the deployment of more security for thorough investigation.