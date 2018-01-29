Egina FPSO: NPA Insists On Guidelines Compliance

The Management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has urged all stakeholders to ensure strict compliance with the country’s statutory rules and regulations on the operation of newly-built Egina Floating Production, Storage and Off-Loading (FPSO).

The Managing Director of NPA, Ms Hadiza Usman, made the plea while welcoming the new FPSO Egina at the LADOL Oil and Gas premises in Lagos.

The Tide source reports that the Egina FPSO came into the country after a 90-day voyage from Samsung Shipyard, Goeje, South Korea.

Our source also reports that Egina FPSO had a Length Over All (LOA) of 330 metres, and a Gross Tonnage (GT) of 219,800 tonnes.

Usman said that the FPSO vessel to be received by NPA and Nigeria by extension showed that NPA could handle any vessel of such size.

She commended Total, LADOL Free Zone, the Trade Zone and Samsung Heavy Industry (SHI) for the synergy through which the Egina emerged.

“Over the past couple of months, NPA has embarked on massive investment which included the purchase of four tug boats, the dredging of channels, as well as campaign for the removal of wrecks across the nation’s waterways.

“We are doing all these to increase our capacity for effective service delivery.

“It is important to note that the choice of Lagos for this project is a confirmation of the good reasoning behind the Federal Government’s Policy on Liberalisation of Oil and Gas Logistics operations.

“We as a result, encourage prospective investors to explore this and other opportunities that the reform of our operations had engendered, as we assure of NPA’s willingness to facilitate these ventures,’’ Usman said.

For the oils and this in particular, NPA has promised to support and enhance global and national trade by enabling all clients to land their cargo directly at the Free Trade Zone.

She said that the project would provide the hub for the oil and gas supply chain within the sub-region.

Usman commended President Mohammadu Buhari, the Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi and the entire Federal Government for their support towards the project.

She also commended the support of the Board of Directors of NPA, as well as all the government sister agencies for their continuous collaboration.

Also speaking, the Executive Chairman of LADOL Oil and Gas, Mr Oladapo Jadesimi, said that arrival of Egina FPSO being the largest vessel ever to berth in West Africa, was a big step towards achieving the vision and mission of the nation.

“Our shipyard is now on course to create 50,000 new jobs and attract billions of dollars in additional investment across the country.

“This success is only possible due to the enabling environment and a level playing field ushered in by President Buhari and implemented by the NPA under the leadership of Ms Hadiza Usman.

“Over $500 million had been privately invested into LADOL, turning a disused swamp into a world-class industrial free zone,’’ he said.

The Managing Director, Total Upstream Nigeria Ltd, MR Nicolas Teraz, said that the engine would be producing oil at a depth of 1,500 metres under water, saying that Egina FPSO was the largest floating platform in the country at the moment.

“Over 60,000 tonnes of materials were fabricated in Nigeria, out of which 12,000 tonnes, representing six modules, were done in Lagos by LADOL,’’ Teraz said.

He, however, said that the FPSO platform showed efficiency and commended their partners for making the project a reality.