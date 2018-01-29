Dekor Applauds Wike On Development Projects

The Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Hon Dumnamene Dekor, has commended the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike over the development projects in the state.

Dekor gave the commendation shortly after his appearance before the House Committee on Works to defend the Ministry’s 2018 budge at the Rivers State House of Assembly complex, Port Harcourt.

He noted that, “though the state of the economy across the country had crippled development and project implementation in different states of the federation, Rivers State Government had been prudent enough in spending much on road projects, as a large number of them had been completed and commissioned in less than three years in office”.

The commissioner states that when the budget is implemented, it would go a long way to develop the state more.

Dekor used the opportunity to appeal to Rivers people over the discomfort experienced as a result of ongoing road constructions in the state to bear with the government as efforts were being made to fulfil the zero-pot-hole policy of the Wike-led administration, saying, “we understand the plight of our people using the roads and it will be over in no distant time”.

Explaining the traffic situation at the newly constructed Garrison Roundabout, Dekor said “by the time the design is completed with the overhead bridge, traffic light and other aesthetic features, commuters will have no cause to complain anymore”.

Tonye Nria-Dappa