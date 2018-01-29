C’River Commissioner Plans Big For Forestry Sector

The Commissioner for Climate Change and Forestry, Cross River State, Dr. Alice Ekwu is confident that 2018 will be a year of unprecedented achievements and unparallel discoveries in the state’s climate and forestry sector.

Ekwu who spoke at the ministry’s headquarters in Calabar during the 2018 inaugural meeting, was optimistic that the ministry would surpass its exploits in the previous years.

She lauded staff for their selfless service despite the economic challenges in the country describing them as “promoters of democracy, peace and development”.

Issues like staff welfare, punctuality, appropriate usage of the time-book/movement book amongst others, were extensively discussed with a charge to staff to abide by civil service rules in order not to be found wanting in any area of their duties.

The MCCF Commissioner informed that government had decided that 2018 Green Carnival be launched twice; during the rainy and dry seasons, adding that MCCF proposes that the carnival be held in the senatorial districts of the state, to key into various event which would be hosted in those areas.

Ekwu briefed staff on preparations for the climate change summit which is scheduled to hold from 9-13th April 2018 in the State, intimating that local organizsing committee consisting of heads of relevant MDAs, the private sector and academia had been inaugurated.

On the UN-REDD programme, she said that consultants had been engaged to develop the investment phase programme which would be launched soon with strategy document presented to stakeholders.

The Permanent Secretary, MCCF, Mr. Timothy Akwaji emphasised the importance of signing time book, with an instance where a civil servant was vindicated by time-book.

Resolutions at the meeting included that management meeting be held monthly, solemn assembly to hold quarterly, some office equipment be provided for staff to aid their work and development of database for proper management of information.

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar