Bayelsa Partners NAOC On Modular Refineries

The Bayelsa State Government has reached an understanding with the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) in the area of partnership for the building of modular refineries in the State.

The deputy Chief of Staff, Government House, Bayelsa State, Mrs. Ebizi Ndiomu-Brown who disclosed this while speaking to aviation correspondents at the Port Harcourt International Airport Omagwa shortly on her arrival from Abuja, Thursday, said that Agip has promised to partner with the State government for that purpose.

She said that Bayelsa, as a State is desperately in need of investment, adding that such modular refineries, when operational in the State, will create massive employment and boost the economy of the State.

“Agip has promised to partner with us. Modular refineries are meant to operate at low level and not like bigger refineries so that profit can be made.

“Let the Federal Government address the issues of high charges for licensing so as to make it more attractive for intending investors,” she said.

On the state of the nation in terms of economy and security, the Deputy Chief of Staff lamented what she described as Nigeria going back to dark ages.

She, however, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently address the issue of Fulani herdsmen and farmers where a lot of farmers have been killed.

Ndiomu-Brown also urged the President to also address the imbalance in the nation’s top security hierarchy which is dominated by the Fulanis, which is also a factor for non response on the killings across the nation by herdsmen.

The Deputy Chief of staff, however commended the developmental stride of Governor Seriake Dickson, saying that he has done exceedingly well in the last six years.

