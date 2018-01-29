Bayelsa In Darkness As Ahoada Youth Protest

The forceful closure of a transmission station, located in Ahoada town by a group of young boys claiming to be Ahoada youth has led to complete loss of power supply to Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

The Tide gathered that the forced outage has not only affected the state capital but the adjoining communities in the state and some parts of Rivers State, namely Isiokpo, Emuoha, Elele, among others.

Sources said the stick wielding youth came out en masse early last Tuesday morning, chanting war songs, blocked and barricaded the Transmission Station with fetish items and in the process forced the operators on duty to switch off the entire station.

The electricity authority disclosed to The Tide that the unwarranted action of the youth led to the loss on 132kv lines supplying power to Yenagoa and ever since, all effort made by the management of Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company, (PHED), to get the matter resolved has been met with threatening statements from the young boys.

Speaking to The Tide, the Manager Communication of PHED, John Onyi said protest in the Niger Delta region over load allocation from the National Grid which leads to systematic load shedding by PHED is becoming too many.

Onyi noted that residents have always demanded for 24 hour power supply without corresponding payments and efforts made by the company to explain the electricity value chain appears not to be understood by them or they pretend not to understand it.

According to him: “Surprisingly, debt profile as at December 2017 in Ahoada stood at over N7.6 billion, yet the youth has not deemed it necessary to tell their people on why the debt should be settled”.

“Electricity has been misconstrued in some quarters to be free and not to be paid for, whereas it is not so””,he said .

The management of theDistribution Company, however called on the security agencies and indeed the government of Bayelsa State to wade into the matter to ensure stable power in the affected areas.