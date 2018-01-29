…As Wike Knocks FG

The Rivers State Government has accused the Federal Government of not being committed to restructuring the nation.

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike who stated this at the South South Summit last Saturday, noted that report of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Committee on Restructuring, headed by the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai was politically designed to deceive people.

Wike, who was represented at the occasion by the State Head of Service, Mr. Godwins Rufus, noted that for the decision of the APC to have come close to the general elections showed that it was political.

According to him, “We should not be confused by the report of Governor el Rufai’s on restructuring of the country.

‘’ That it is coming close to the election shows it is a trick by the APC. They are trying to mislead Nigerians that a party that has disappointed Nigerians will turn around to accept restructuring of the nation.”

Wike maintained that restructuring of the nation cannot be achieved by the APC led federal government, stating that restructuring would institute the expected development.

Also, the former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, who is a co-convener of the summit, Obong Victor Attah said that what the region is demanding at the time is a return of a Nigeria that works for all.

Attah stated that restructuring must not therefore be seen as a demand for a previously known Nigeria. “What we demand is a return to a Nigeria that we have had before, a Nigeria that worked for human progress and development”.

According to him,”I feel pained when I hear people say they will not be intimidated by the demand for restructuring. Restructuring is not meant to intimidate anybody. It is meant to reestablish us as a fair, just and productive nation.”