Army: 6 Division, PH Gets New GOC

The 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt Barracks, now has a new General Officer Commanding (GOC) the Division in the person of Major General Musa Sani Yusuf.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Colonel Aminu lliyasu and made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt at the weekend.

According to the statement, the new GOC has since resumed duty on January 23, 2018.

It would be recalled that Yusuf took over from Major General Enobong Okon who is now serving as the GOC of 81 Division, Nigerian Army.

The statement further revealed that the new GOC is a member of the 37 Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), and a seasoned and professional infantry officer.

The statement noted that the GOC has qualifications in Higher Level Defence Management from Indore University in India, among other local and international defence qualifications.

It added that the new GOC has so far, served in several Nigerian Army units and formations where he held appointments commensurate to his rank.

The GOC who has a rich military background, also was the commander of the elite Guards Brigade Army which added advantage to his profession”, the statement said.

It would be recalled that the former GOC of the Division, before his exit, had recorded success in terms of dis-mounting of criminal gangs in the state.

The Tide gathered that the Division was deter mined in securing lives and property of the citizens.