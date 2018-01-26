Watch Your Back, Disu Warns Rohr, Lauds NFF

Former Technical Director, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Tunde Disu has warned Super Eagles Coach Genor Rohr to watch his back over variant issues as regards the preparation of the team for Russia 2018.

Disu, who gave the warning in an interview with newsmen, added that the team needed to be wary of the numbers of international friendly games for the Eagles.

Tidesport source gathered that Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has lined up about five friendly games for the Super Eagles in preparation for the mundial in Russia.

NFF said that the Rohr’s men would have two games lined up for March 23 against Poland and would also face Serbia four days later in London.

Nigeria is also expected to play a farewell game against Congo at the Abuja National Stadium, where President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to be in attendance on May 28.

After that, the Eagles are expected to have a high profile date against the Three Lions of England to be played at the Wembley Stadium on June 2.

The last match for the Eagles according to NFF will be a clash against Czech Republic on June 6.

Assessing the lined up friendly games, Disu said that it was good to have them but there must be a constraint on the number of matches to avoid injuries.

“It is good that we have all this friendly games to prepare well ahead, but it is also good to consider the technical aspect of it too.

“The point is that too much playing time could lead to injuries considering that these players might have just finished from a long season from their respective clubs.

“Players such as Mikel Obi needs to be protected from injuries and others too because they may have played many games before coming to the camp.

“Super Eagles need players that are fit to play well in the World Cup and not tired legs, maybe the coach will need to rotate the team in assessing them,’’ he said.

Disu, however, commended Rohr for injecting young footballers into the team, adding that Eagles would go far in the mundial.

“I must also commend the coach Rohr for his spectacular job in the team; he has been able to put the needed young players in the team.

“I think the coach knew what he wanted and I am grateful to the leadership of NFF for giving him free hands to manage the team.

“What I am saying is not criticism but a technical advice for the team to also be wary of injuries which might ruin the team’s chances during the World Cup.

“The team has done fantastically well and the coach is also on point but there are other issues to manage like injuries and injecting discipline in the team,’’ he said.

Disu said that the national team would not be seen as underdogs when they play in Russia, adding that Eagles would be a team to beat.

“Our national team will not be seen as underdogs during the World Cup considering the way we qualified and our friendly match against Argentina.

“For now, Super Eagles is in the eye of all the teams that will be in Russia 2018 because we may count beating Argentina as a plus to us, but technically, this has put more eyes on us. “I am particularly happy that NFF President Amaju Pinnick is now in the FIFA executive. This is a big plus for us because aside from the on field play, off the field politics is also important”, he added.