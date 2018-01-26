SUBEB Explains Delay On Promotion Letters

The Executive Chairman, Cross River State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr Stephen Odey has clarified that the delay in the release of promotion letters to teachers is a conscious attempt not to interfere with the current efforts in implementing the corresponding financial benefits.

Dr Odey made this known during an on -the- spot monitoring of schools in Obudu Local Government Area.

“It is a settled policy that promotion letters be accompanied by a corresponding financial benefit”.

“Promotion letters of those recently promoted are available. The delay in issuance is as a result of the ongoing efforts in the implementation of accrued financial benefits. I therefore implore you all to be patient”, he said.

The SUBEB boss further cautioned that the board did not collect money in the discharge of its duties and called on teachers to report any staff engaging in any form of extortion.

He advised teachers to reciprocate the efforts of the Governor Ben Ayade-led administration by showing commitment to their duties.

“As a teacher you must do the right thing, the system must work for good, it is for your own good. We do not play politics when it comes to education, because if you play politics with education the future of our children is doomed,” he stated.

Some of the schools visited include; St Joseph’s Primary School, Betukwel, St. Charles Primary School, and St. Theresa’s Primary School, Ipong, amongst others .

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar