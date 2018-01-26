Senate Probes Brass LNG Over $784m Fraud …As Reps Indict FG On Poor TSA Implementation

The Senate has mandated its committees on public accounts and gas to investigate the alleged $784,265,947.54 fraud and other activities of Brass Liquefied Natural Gas (BLNG), including an illegal account in the name of the Federal Government.

Drawing the attention of senators to the issue, last Wednesday, Dino Melaye (Kogi-APC) accused the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) of operating a fraudulent account in the name of the government.

Presenting a motion titled “Monumental Corruption at the NNPC”, Melaye noted that the Brass LNG was incorporated by the Corporate Affairs Commission on December 9, 2003, and limited by shares of $1million.

He said: “The Senate observes that the shareholders of this company are: the Federal Government (NNPC) represented by Mr Funsho Kupolokun with $490, 000 shares, Philip Brass Limited whose address is in Cayman Island, British West Indies represented by Mr R.L. Smith with a share capital of $170, 000, Eni International B.V. with address in Amsterdam, Netherlands represented by Mr A. Forzoli with share of S170, 000, while the fourth shareholder – Chevron Texaco Brass LNG Limited with address in Bermuda is represented by Mr J.R. Pryor with a share of $170, 000.”

Melaye said the board of directors of the company was composed of foreigners and five Nigerians, all NNPC staff or ex-staff members.

He listed them to include former Group Managing Directors of NNPC, Gauis Obaseki-Jackson and Yakubu Andrew; Ibogomo Gbeyansa, Dawa Joseph Thlama, Ige David, and Buba Mohamman, all staff of NNPC.

Melaye added: “The Senate observes that from the Memorandum of Understanding, Brass LNG is supposed to be a Joint Venture Company with NNPC having the controlling shares and their account domiciled with the CBN.

“The Senate is surprised that the account of this company is with Keystone Bank opened on August 1, 2012, with account number 1005825168; a USA domiciliary account with a closing balance of $137, 086, 462:54 currently, while $648, 179, 487 was recorded as the account’s last inflow on September 19, 2016, and a withdrawal of $4million was effected on the 18th November, 2016, without BVN.”

He stated that there was an urgent need to define the position of the company, its operation, management and mandate in order to halt the seeming corruption.

The Senate in its resolution mandated its committees on public accounts and gas to carry out a ‘holistic investigation into the activities of the Brass LNG and the complicity therein as well as the level of corruption that has taken place, and report back within four weeks.’

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the House of Representatives Ad-Hoc Committee on the Treasury Single Account (TSA), Abubakar Danburam Nuhu has indicted the Federal Government for poor ownership and implementation of the TSA policy, even though it is frequently highlighted by the Presidency as one of its greatest achievements.

He said that the TSA lacks a coordinated office in charge of its implementation and monitoring.

“Issues are being raised by so many people and they do not have answers to them. Who should be responsible for implementation and monitoring?” he asks.

Nuhu, therefore, called for the establishment of a TSA agency to be headed by a director.

He made this point, yesterday, as a guest on Channels Television Business Morning Show, where he was joined by an Economic Analyst from Proshare Nigeria, Babalola Tope, to discuss some of the unfinished businesses surrounding the TSA policy.

The lawmaker said although TSA has been of great benefit to the government, curtailing corruption, blocking leakages and cutting off arbitrary charges previously collected by commercial banks, “The unfortunate thing with the TSA is that there are so many issues that are lingering and affecting the smooth implementation of the account.

“My committee has been doing a lot of work in terms of trying to investigate the TSA for quite some time now but the challenges that are there need to be resolved.”

Stating some of the challenges, he said “For the last two years, the TSA has not been audited and when we called the Auditor General (AuGF), it seems that he has not been part of the TSA implementation. He had to confess to us that there hasn’t been any audit in the last two years.

“Also, there has been no reconciliation between the office of the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).”

Nuhu also revealed that the foreign currency component of the TSA has yet to be activated for unknown reasons.

“Therefore no one knows exactly how Federal Government funds collected in the Diaspora are administered.

“This means all accounts which are foreign denominated are not yet part of the TSA. They are still sitting in banks, which are probably out of the country or even in Nigeria,” he emphasised.

As at March, 2017, the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, had revealed that the TSA has processed over N7trillion.

It was also revealed that over 20,000 commercial bank accounts where government revenue where previously stashed had been closed, saving the government about N4.7billion monthly in bank charges.

Although the TSA policy was partially implemented during the Dr Goodluck Jonathan era, the current administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari holds it up as its biggest economic reform strategy.

However, details emerging clearly show that the policy faces serious risks bothering on non-compliance by some agencies and failure to consolidate the policy – giving it a proper legislative backing such that its sustainability beyond the current administration is guaranteed.

Also, it was revealed that the service providers who are responsible for facilitating payments into the Treasury Single Account are being owed by the government.