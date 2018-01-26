RSU Fresh Students Want Computer-Based Examination

Following the delay in admitting new students into some Nigerian universities this year, fresh intakes in Rivers State University (RSU) have appealed with the institution’s authorities to consider computer-based examination for them.

Some of the students who spoke in an exclusive interview with The Tide, in Port Harcourt Wednesday, said the computer examination would enable them do better.

One of the students, Obuchi Oji, said that the delay has so far exposed them to a level of academic stress.

She explained that the only way out of the situation, was a digital examination to match the platform that brought them into the system.

Oji noted that digital system was the best way of examining students as less fraud was recorded.

Another student, Ezemela Igwe said that student in the Science Faculty are worst hit due to the complex nature of their courses.

He also was of the view that computer examination would afford the opportunity to properly assimilate into the system.

Igwe pointed out that digital system was now preferable going by the digitalisation of every sector of the economy.

Some returning students like Monday Princewill, who also acknowledged the gains of Computer Based Examination, said such was part of their success story as old students of the university.

Though, he argued that the digital system has to some extent encouraged a low reading habit into the academic environment, but appealed with RSU management to revisit the issue.

A source within the management cadre who pleaded anonymity, said there are plans to re-commence ICT examination for freshers of the institution, but not until all fraudulent activities associated with it previously are removed.