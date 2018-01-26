RSG Reassures On Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo Road Project

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has again reassured that his administration was committed to delivering the Ogoni- Andoni- Opobo-Nkoro Unity Road project.

Wike gave the assurance when a mammoth crowd of Andoni people paid a solidarity visit to him last Wednesday in Government House PortHarcourt.

The Governor stressed that the road was strategic to the socio-economic life of the area and also that his administration would partner with Andoni people for improved security in their communities.

Wike who specially thanked Andoni leaders for giving him strong support in 2015 when he was campaigning for Governorship of the state promised that he would continue to deliver quality projects and programmes for them.

He, however, urged the political class of the area to unite for the faster development of their communities.

Meanwhile, thousands of Andoni people led by their political and traditional rulers on the solidarity visit endorsed Governor Wike for a second term in office.

Leader of the delegation and who was a former Deputy Governor of the state. Engr Tele Ikuru, noted that Wike had executed key projects for the people with several others at various stages of completion.

Ikuru also thanked the Governor for elevating two traditional stools in the area to first class and declared that because the people believe strongly in Wike’s leadership style , they would work diligently for his victory in 2019, should he accept to contest.

The Okan-ama of NGO town , King Job William Okuruket , who spoke on behalf of traditional rulers, commended the Governor for the reconstruction of the General Hospital NGO, and rehabilitation of schools in the local government area.

Also speaking, the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, who is also from the area, lauded the Governor for the role he played in the emergence of Prince Uche Secondus, an Andoni son, as the National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP).