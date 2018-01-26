Recruitment: Expert Tasks NIPOST On Federal Character

The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) has been called to ensure that its planned recruitment exercise reflects federal character arrangement.

The General Manager, Avi Media Concept, Mr Tunde Godwin made the call in a chat with newsmen in Port Harcourt last Wednesday.

He said such would encourage the young ones to appreciate post usage and its programmes.

Godwin noted that anything that has to do with employment should be without sentiment.

He said that drivers of the agency ought to explore every avoidable ground to ensure that the exercise was executed.

According to him, the commission has not recruited for over two decades and should provide a level playing ground for all.

He regretted that all agencies that are connected with Information and Communication Technology (ICT) were lagging behind in terms of employment.

The media expert maintained that an area like ICT needed double attention so as to enable it meet the best international practices as required in that field.

He also urged the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to ensure that they recruit workers before the end of the first quarter of this year.

“No country of the world could service its labour force without a continuous recruitment exercise”, he said.

The Tide gathered that NIPOST may recruit before the end of this year.

Meanwhile, the Zonal Manager, Benin Zone, Mr Abubakar Usman, has since denied the NIPOST planned recruitment, saying that he was not aware of such development.