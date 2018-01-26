NAOC Commissions Cold Room In Bayelsa

In a bid to sustain the flow of development in its operational areas, the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) and its joint venture partners, NNPC/Oando have empowered the women of Twon-Brass Kingdom in Brass Local Government Area, of Bayelsa State by commissioning an ultra-modern cold room project last Tuesday.

In his speech, the NAOC’s General Manager District, Engr Rotondi Marco said the ultra-modern cold room was implemented under Nigerian Agip Oil Company and its JV Partners Social Project Initiative with a view to ensure the social benefits and sustainable projects in its areas of operation.

The GMO, who was represented by the Stakeholders Management and Community Development Division Manager, Barr Dennis Masi, noted that as a development partner, NAOC recognises its responsibility to promote sustainable development in the host communities, saying that it is on this premise that the cold room was endowed to the women of Twon-Brass Kingdom.

Also speaking, the Chief Executive Officer, Oando Energy Resources, Pade Duroye, said the provision of the cold room was in line with the Federal Government’s call to diversify resources to substitute the means of livelihood to host communities.

The Caretaker Committee Chairman, Brass Local Government Area, Hon Victor Isaiah, represented by the Head of Personnel Management (HPM), Pastor Otonte Iyabi who lauded NAOC for completing the project, urged the firm to honour the terms of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), stressing that it will curtail hostilities in the host communities.

The Queen of Twon-Brass, Dr Josephine Diete-Spiff, expressed her appreciation to NAOC and its JV partners for being the first to provide the women of Twon-Brass a sustainable means of livelihood, noting that the cold room will empower the women economically.

High point of the occasion was the outstanding Excellence Award bestowed on the Management Director, NAOC/AENR/NAE, Massimo Insulla, by Twon-Brass Women for his continuous support to the growth and success of the Kingdom and the women in particular.