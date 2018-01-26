Militants Plan Attack On Oil Firms …Give FG 90-Day Ultimatum

A Coalition of Niger Delta Agitators has listed a number of oil fields and installations as targets for resumed attacks, if Federal Government fails to address specific grievances agitating the region.

The oil fields and facilities marked by the militants for destruction in the coming days are those of Total Nigeria Ltd, ExxonMobil, Chevron, Intels and Adax Petroleum.

In a statement, last Wednesday, following three weeks of consultations and meetings across the Niger Delta region, the group said that the companies targeted were chosen based on their failure to meet certain criteria in smoothening community relations.

The militants said that the decision was part of resolutions adopted in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, last Wednesday.

They also gave Fulani herdsmen one month to vacate the region or face dire consequences.

Signatories to the resolutions include, but not limited to John Duku of Niger Delta Watchdogs and convener, Coalition of Niger Delta Agitators; Ekpo Ekpo of Niger Delta Volunteers; Osarolor Nedam of Niger Delta Warriors; and Simply Benjamin of Bakassi Strike Force.

The resolutions also gave a 90-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to implement restructuring and resource control, return oil blocs in the region to the Niger Delta people, and ensure relocation of the oil and gas companies’ headquarters to the region.

It says, “Otherwise, there would be no one Nigeria. We shall officially declare Niger Delta Republic after 90 days, if the Federal Government fails to implement the above demands.

“We also demand that all the Northerners living in the Niger Delta to quit the region if the Federal Government fails to implement the above demands within the stipulated time.

“We also call on our people living in the North to also return to the Niger Delta for their safety.

“Our principal targets are Usan, Ima, Okoro/Setu and Asabo oil fields, Okwok, Asuokpu/Umutu fields, OML 112, OML 117, Ebok, Obe oil field, Akpo, OPL 215, 840, OPL 733, 809, 810, 722, 905, 246, 110, 112, 117, among others.

“These facilities marked for destruction belong to Total Nigeria Ltd, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Intels and Adax Petroleum”, the militants said.

On the menace of herdsmen, the group said, “The massive killings all over the country by Fulani herdsmen are fully sponsored by top government functionaries, especially the security chiefs, who supply them with weapons with sole aim of achieving cattle colony and Islamic agenda.

“The idea of having cattle colony was already in the mind of President Buhari before he contested the 2015 election. The whole world can now see the reason he appointed all security chiefs from the North, including DG of NIA, who is supposed to be replaced by someone from the South.

“The Coalition believes that the killings by the Fulani herdsmen are direct invitation to civil war and we are fully prepared to fight with the last drop of blood to protect the Niger Delta people and her territorial environment.

“The Coalition also condemns the endorsement of the President as APC candidate for 2019 election by some self-centred governors and politicians. Those calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to seek re-election are the real enemies of Nigeria.