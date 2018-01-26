LCCI Tasks Executive, Legislature On Harmony

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has appealed to the executive and legislative arms of government to resolve their issues in the national interest and for economic growth.

Its Director-General, Mr Muda Yusuf made the appeal in an interview with newsmen in Lagos last Wednesday.

He said that the two arms of government should ensure that their differences did not affect the economy and welfare of citizens.

Yusuf made the suggestion while reacting to the postponement of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting scheduled for January 22 and January 23 due to inability to form the statutory quorum.

The vacuum in membership of the MPC was due to retirement of some members and some who had completed their terms.

The Second Schedule of the CBN Act (Section 12(5) and 540) stipulated that the quorum should be formed with six members in attendance, two of whom should be the governor and a deputy governor or two deputy governors.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari, in October 2017, nominated Mrs Aisha Ahmad as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

He also sought the confirmation of Messrs Adeola Adenikinju, Aliyu Sanusi, Robert Asogwa and Mrs Asheikh Maidugu as members of the CBN Monetary Policy Committee.

Months after the nomination, the Senate is yet to confirm the nominees.

Yusuf said that whatever reasons the National Assembly might have to stall confirmation of the nominees should be set aside in consideration of the economy.

The LCCI boss said that socio-economic growth should be the priority of government, adding that the country should avoid issues that might heighten uncertainties about the economy.

“The outcome of the MPC meeting always gives direction about the thinking of the monetary authority and investors are usually on the lookout for these decisions,” he said.

Yusuf said that this was paramount to maintain investors’ confidence, attract investments and create jobs.