Lawmaker Demands More Projects For Degema

Lawmaker representing Degema Constituency in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Farah Dagogo has called for additional projects for his Constituency in the 2018 State Budget.

Dagogo who stated this on Tuesday during the debate on 2018 Appropriation bill at the floor of the House, said though his constituents appreciate Governor Nyesom Wike’s infrastructural renewal ‘, the call for more projects will only speed up the long awaited development of Degema.

According to him,” The title of the Budget is not only apt, but evokes a sincere determination of a government willing to consolidate on the gains achieved in infrastructure and social renaissance, advancement in the existing order as well as empowerment of our teeming population in a period that our national economy is struck by poverty, hunger and starvation. That is to say that this Appropriation bill, already christened budget of consolidation and development, is also an exceptional excellence.

” The 2018 budget as presented by the Governor which we all have here, promises to be egalitarian in nature as no single Local Government is denied access to projects.

” For the people of Degema Local Government whom I represent, some projects have been proposed to be constructed, not undermining the appropriation to existing ones. However, like Oliver Twist, while we applaud the good intentions of the Governor in infrastructural renewal, we urge His Excellency to consider more Projects for Degema Constituency, ” he said.

He posited that the ‘ ambitious but achievable budget proposal’ would be a success ‘ if well funded’.

The lawmaker commended the Governor and the Executive Council for coming up with what he described as ambitious but achievable proposal.

“I am sure that this appropriation, if well funded, would accelerate development in the State.”