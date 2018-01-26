Kemi Olunloyo Regains Freedom …Begs Cleric For Forgiveness

Daughter of former Governor of Oyo State and United States-trained journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has attended salvation Ministries where she begged Pastor Ibiyeomie for forgiveness.

She was allegedly locked up in Port Harcourt Prisons by the pastor after she accused him of dating and buying expensive cars for some Nollywood actresses.

The controversial journalist known for making shocking revelations about people was released from prison last week after spending over a month in her second stint. In a post she shared on her instagram page @ HND Africa Kemi who cried out during the week that her heart was failing her also claimed that a touch by the pastor healed her of Asthma and migraine.

She wrote: @davidibiyeomie officially helps me surrender my life to Jesus, yesterday 16th January 2018 marked seven days I left Port Harcourt Prison, been doing out door therapy as instructed by my psychotherapist.

Venturing out safely into neigbourhoods which I’ve been doing as part of my treatment of depression. I normally go to 3pm prayers at the catholic church down the street to get spiritual energy, last night I decided to go to new GRA to worship at salvation Ministries”.

“I walked into the Kingdom of God like no other, this church was very different, I was lifted, they were having 430pm prayers after 21 days fast. I joined them in an energized service in a God anointed mega church. I ate communion and drank wine the Lord was everywhere, after service I asked the security personnel for me to meet Pastor Ibiyeomie privately in his office ot pray for me, the men in black suites took me to the waiting room and then asked me to come in”.

“There were five pastors in the room watching, two were my prosecuting lawyers, then I walked up to him telling him I was the one he locked up in prison, I knelt down and he grabbed my hands, suddenly my all day Asthma wheezing and migraine vanished.

He has divine powers of some kind. He prayed for me, told me he had forgiven me long time ago and repeated it in front of me again, I told him I was new, better and had forgiven him too”.

“I have decided to serve God and it will be through Salvation Ministries and him I pray that the holy spirit transforms David Ibiyeomie into a greater realm of sensitivity revelation and divine direction that will give birth to the manifestation of the holy spirit in time for next week 22nd to 26th January 2018 when he invited me for his 5 Nights of Glory. He says miracles happen during that week, my miracle started last night.

“I will give my compelling testimony soon I am never leaving Port Harcourt again I will start serving the Lord here, working in his church and would stoop to conquer flying my flags with Jesus here at Salvation Ministries.

Meanwhile, the defamation charge the Rivers State Police Command filed against the controversial journalist on behalf of Pastor Ibiyeomie had been dropped the case started February last year following an article written by the journalist alleging imioral relationship between the pastor and Nollywood acress Iyabo Ojo which went viral in the social media.