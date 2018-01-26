Herdsmen Attacking Us Are Foreigners – Plateau Monarchs

Some traditional rulers in Plateau State have alleged that the herdsmen attacking communities in their domains are foreigners.

The traditional rulers made the allegations at a stakeholders meeting on security, organised by the Plateau Police Command on Wednesday in Jos. The meeting had in attendance traditional rulers, community and religious leaders from Riyom, Bassa, Barkin Ladi and Jos south local government areas of the state

Mr Patrick Mandong, the Gomre of Kuru in Jos South local government area, said that mass influx of foreign Fulani herdsmen had been witnessed in his domain that had become security threats in the area.

“The herdsmen who are unleashing mayhem on our people and causing confusion are foreigners and they are not the herdsmen we have been living together with in peace.

“For instance, when you go my domain, particularly communities located behind the Police Staff College where a large number of unknown herdsmen live; when you try to enquire their identity they will simply tell you not to ask questions.

“So, their presence in that area is a serious threat to security and we are forced to conclude that they are the ones attacking our people,” he said. According to the Braa Nggwe of Iregwe land, Rev Ronku Akaa (rtd), people in his domain have lived for decades peacefully with herdsmen but when they departed from the area the attacks began.

“But the herdsmen now destroying our crops, burning down our houses and killing our people are not the ones we were used to living with in the past.