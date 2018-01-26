Cleric Rededicates Emohua Community Amid Funfare

It was jubilation galore in Emohua Community in Rivers State recently as the people of the area had spiritual encounter with God during the annual thanksgiving and rededication of the land by renowned man of God and Special Assistance to the Governor of Rivers State on Religious Matters, Bishop Winston Iwo.

The spiritual event titled ‘2018 Emohua Covenant Day with God”, with the theme: “Gracious God”, which was held on Sunday, January 21,2018 at the Government Secondary School Field, Emohua attracted a large crowd of Christian faithful and featured prayers and ministrations, gospel songs and dance by some selected Christian women groups as well as anointing.

During the rededication of the land, Bishop Iwo who was the guest speaker quoted extensively from the scriptures and made reference to 2nd Chronicles 7:14 where God says: “If my people which are called by my name shall humble themselves and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sins and will heal their land”.

He called on the people to tumble themselves, before God and worship him in body and spirit and give him thanks continually because his blessings are enormous in our lives. He said thanksgiving makes God happy and when we sincerity thank him, God’s heart is provoked to bless us more. The Bishop also charged the people of the land not to see the thanks given as an annual ritual to engage in vain things rather they should see the day as special, as a day set aside to appreciate God and reflect on his steadfastness and love and worship him with all their hearts.

The man of God by his divine mandate and authority declared that. “since the people of Emohua have remembered to appreciate God with humility and thanks giving and has resolved to rededicate themselves to God, the land of Emohua shall be healed, it shall be blessed abundantly, it shall be the Lord’s forever and the glory of God shall be known in the land, the people shall move from glory to glory, strength to strength, amen”.

He congratulated the paramount ruler of Emohua community and ambassador of peace, His Royal Majesty (HRM) Eze BCE Okor, JP, for the impressive turnout of his people and strangers and for encouraging the annual thanksgiving and the rededication service as well as for putting God first in the affairs of the community. He anointed the paramount ruler with oil and prayed God to have mercy on him and grant him wisdom, good health and long life.

In his welcome address, the paramount ruler noted that the thanksgiving and rededication service which started 18 years ago is a welcome development in the community as it has helped to draw the people closer to God, unite the people and promote peaceful co-existence in the community. He urged the people to embrace God with all their heart especially at this time of religious crisis championed by the Muslim extremists in Nigeria.

The Royal Majesty condemned the killings of Christians and burning of churches all over Nigeria by Fulani Jihadists as he called on Christians all over the country to go into fasting and prayers against the perpetrator of the religious crimes. According to him “fasting and prayer is the Christian weapon against enemies of God, this kind goeth not out but by prayers and fasting and righteousness exacts a nation and sin is a reproach to persons”.

Eze B.C.E Okor, JP, the Nnewe-Eli Emohua Neriri XII, Ambassador of Peace, Commanded the Christian community in Emohua and beyond for attending the event. He charged all prominent sons and daughters in the community and the political class to pull their resources together in moving the community forward by building a befiting civic centre and a multi-purpose town hall in the community. He said part of the community town hall could be used for religious activities as the community lacks a central place of worship while the civic centre will aid in community development according to him, lands have been earmarked for the projects.

In his vote of thanks, the President, Gospel Ministers Fellowship of Emohua Rev (Barr) Dan I. Obinna, JP Expressed Gratitude to God for the large turnout of Christians and to Bishop Iwo for finding time to participate in the spiritual revival which he describe as a great honour to the community and the Christian faith in the area.

The president disclosed that apart from organizing the annual Emohua Covenant Day with God and rededication of the land, the gospel ministers also hold regular fasting and prayer session for the protection of the land and for lasting peace among the people. He disclosed that the gospel ministers have embarked on a project to erect a peace tower in the centre of the community to promote peace and stability in the land.

Rev. (Barr) Dan Obinna who is also of the Rivers State Ecumenical Centre Port Harcourt explained tha the annual Emohua Covenant Day with God is a spiritual encounter with God to appreciate him for restoring peace and unity in the community after a protected communal crisis. This was initiated by the late paramount ruler of Emohua Pcommunity Eze EJ 4 Oriji on the third Sunday of January 2000, and organized by the gospel ministers fellowship.

On the faithful day Emohua people made covenant with God to worship him as their God, they also set the third Sunday of January every new year as thanks giving and rededication service which today, has become an annual tradition in Emohua clan.

Other prominent men of God at the event here Rev. G.C. Osigbo, Rev. Peter Georgewill, Rev. P.O. Ezeonye JP, and Pastor (Dr) G.c. Orluwene, others are Rev. Anthony Iwedi, Ven. Rowland Uchendu etc.